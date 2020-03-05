Colorado Democrats on Thursday introduced their plan to offer a state-supported public health insurance option.
Billed at the Colorado Option, the measure aims to offer a more affordable health insurance options in the state to individuals who don't receive insurance plans from their employer, particularly in more rural areas where options are limited.
"Consumers will have more choice, and ... the individual market will gain a cheaper insurance product, maybe even up to 20 percent cheaper in some parts of the state," state Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, said at a news conference that was webcast on Facebook.
About 8 percent of Coloradoans purchase health insurance through individual markets.
With a target of being available Jan. 1, 2020, the measure would cap the prices hospitals charge for individuals and families covered by the public option. Supporters say the plan could save residents as much as 40 percent on their medical bills. Hospitals could seek exemptions on the caps as part of the plan.
Hospitals who refuse to offer services to individuals on the Colorado Option plan would face increasingly costly penalties, including up to $50,000 a day fines.
The bill also requires insurance companies operating in the individual marketplace in the state to offer the public option to consumers.
Hospital companies and the Colorado Hospital Association have been vocal in their opposition to the plan, saying it could lead to diminished health care services in the state over time.
Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, a supporter of the plan, was asked at Thursday's news conference if hospitals would shift the costs to those who gain insurance through their employers.
"We don't believe that's the case and I think the data shows that's not the case," Roberts replied, noting that the plan targets only about 300,000 Coloradoans.
"We're trying to target a really acute problem," he added. "This is not a plan this is going to impact every Coloradoan."