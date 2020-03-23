(The Center Square) – The number of coronavirus cases in Colorado is nearing 600.
Colorado has 591 cases and more than 5,400 tests have been implemented as of Sunday, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). There have been six deaths and 58 people are hospitalized because of the virus.
The number of cases is expected to continue growing rapidly as more people are tested, health experts have warned.
Over the weekend, Gov. Jared Polis signed an order requiring employers “reduce their in-person workforce by 50 percent” by means of telecommuting or working from home.
“In the short term, Coloradans must heed this order and take this gravely and seriously,” Polis said Sunday. “But my team is moving as fast as they can to build a new Colorado paradigm to ensure that we can look more like South Korea’s successful containment strategy, and less like the public health disaster that is crippling Italy right now. The virus is here in our communities and we need to respond. And in a vacuum of federal leadership, others need to step up and here in Colorado we are doing and will do just that.”
The move is just the latest in the Polis administration’s reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.
Polis last week created a COVID relief fund, an emergency economic council to explore response and recovery, and extended the state’s income tax filing deadline. He’s also ordered the closures of schools, ski areas, and dine-in service at restaurants and bars.