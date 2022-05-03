(The Center Square) – Leaders of Colorado’s construction industry gathered on Tuesday to discuss possible solutions to the industry’s workforce shortage issues.
Despite reports that Colorado’s economy has returned to pre-pandemic levels, data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment shows that several industries are still facing hiring challenges. One of those industries is construction, which lost approximately 2,300 jobs between February and March, according to the latest unemployment report.
“The perception of many of these jobs is a very old and outdated perception,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, CEO of the Colorado Springs Economic Development Corporation. “I think that comes from previous generations trying to usher everybody toward four-year colleges.”
A forecast by the Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association (RMMCA) found that demand for new health care facilities in Colorado is expected to grow to 1.4 million sq. ft. over the next five years, up from nearly 1.3 million sq. ft. of construction that was measured between 2016 and 2021.
But even if contractors can build the new facilities, the health care industry is facing its own workforce issues which could depress demand for new construction, according to Patty Silverstein, chief economist for RMMCA.
State lawmakers have introduced legislation during the 2022 session seeking to address workforce development.
House Bill 22-1350 would create a $91 million grant program paid for with federal relief funds to bolster workforce talent pipelines between employers and postsecondary educational facilities. The bill, which is co-sponsored by Sens. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, and Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, was passed by the House last month and referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday.
“Industries across the state continue to face workforce shortages as they recover from the pandemic’s effects on the economy,” Bridges said in a statement. “Investing in our workforce will have a transformational effect on workforce shortages today and well into the future
Kleymeyer suggested solutions for the issue may be outside of the legislative arena. She said one way to bolster construction employment is to change the perception of the industry by educating K-12 students on the benefits of the industry.
“It starts with early education, and we all own that,” Kleymeyer said. “The employee of today can work with their hands, work with tech, and make a livable wage.”