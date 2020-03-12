(The Center Square) – Colorado confirmed 11 new positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 44.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday that the new test results on the 11 patients came overnight.
“The state lab has completed test results on approximately 350 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28,” CDPHE said.
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, and on Wednesday he signed an executive order aimed at combating the virus outbreak, which this week was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
"Our state is responding to this virus by taking bold action to protect our most vulnerable populations,” Polis said. “We will continue working together to put health and safety first and be guided by science. Colorado is in this together.”
The executive order directs the state’s labor department to allow certain industries like hospitality, education and home care to offer paid sick leave to their employees who miss work for symptoms similar to that of coronavirus, among other emergency measures to protect vulnerable populations in the state.
As the Polis administration has worked to combat the coronavirus spread in the state, lawmakers in Denver are reportedly considering suspending the legislative session.
A drive-through COVID-19 testing site operated by CDPHE stopped allowing more vehicles due to a 3-hour wait for testing, the department said Thursday.
Nationally, the virus has caused widespread cancellations and suspensions of expos and sporting events. The NCAA on Thursday cancelled men's and women's basketball tournaments, and the NBA, MLB, and NHL all suspended games until further notice.