(The Center Square) – A Colorado legislative committee postponed a bill this week that would have created a grant program for schools to provide resource officers.
Senate Bill 22-101, sponsored by Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, sought to establish a $5 million grant program that would serve public school districts, boards of cooperative services, and charter schools.
The Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee postponed the bill indefinitely on Tuesday with a 3-2 party-line vote, effectively killing the legislation.
“Last week, Democrats stood on the steps of the Capitol and told Coloradans that school safety was one of their top priorities this session,” Smallwood said in a written statement on Tuesday. “Today, we discovered that their words were little more than lip service.”
School resource officers have become a hot topic for debate in Colorado since the George Floyd protests occurred in the summer of 2020. Immediately following the protests, several school boards around the state voted to remove resource officers from their campuses.
Democrats on the committee questioned whether more police officers make schools safer. Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, said during the hearing that the state should focus its efforts on providing students with mental and behavioral health services.
"I share in the goal of making our school more safe," Gonzales said. "I just struggle with the idea that the way we respond is by putting more police officers in these schools."
A report last year from the Center for Public Integrity and USA Today found that Colorado ranked 11th highest for its overall student referrals to law enforcement and 13th among states for the number of black students per thousand enrolled that were referred to law enforcement.
Smallwood said that despite the bad rap that officers get, “school resource officers are popular and effective.”
For example, a Platteville police officer who serves as a school resource officer has won Colorado’s top honors for the position in two consecutive school years, the Greeley Tribune reported.
A report by the Federal Commission on School Safety also found that resource officers are “best positioned to respond to acts of violence” that may occur on campus.
“I’m disappointed that Democrats wouldn’t let this bill advance to the Senate floor for a full debate,” Smallwood added.