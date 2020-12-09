(The Center Square) – The results of Colorado’s 2020 general election were made official Tuesday.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the results, which saw a record 3,291,548 Coloradans vote in the election, she said in a statement. Of those ballots cast, 198,645 were in-person, while the rest were mail-in ballots.
Today Colorado Secretary of State @JenaGriswold certified the 2020 General Election, thereby making the results of the election official and final. #Election2020 https://t.co/5wcfHlUN6Q pic.twitter.com/1kpUpxMZyY— Colorado Sec. of State (@COSecofState) December 8, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden officially beat President Donald Trump, winning with 55.4% and securing Colorado’s nine electoral college votes.
“The 2020 General Election will be remembered as one of the most challenging and successful elections in our state’s history,” Griswold said. “Colorado rose to the challenge of executing a successful general election during a pandemic by adding access and safeguards.
“Over 3.2 million Coloradans made their voices heard, setting the highest record number of voters participating in any election held in state history,” she added. “We are tremendously proud of this success, and I commend my staff and county clerks offices for all their diligent work this year.”
Griswold’s office worked with county clerks in a statewide audit to provide “a high level of statistical confidence in the results of the election,” the statement said. County canvass boards then certified their county’s results and submitted them to the state.