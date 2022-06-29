(The Center Square) – Business leaders in Colorado are increasingly pessimistic about the state of the economy, according to a recent survey.
The University of Colorado Boulder's Leeds Business Confidence Index (LBCI) dropped by 12.8 points to a score of 41.1 between the second and third quarters, driven primarily by persistent inflation, supply chain issues, high interest rates, and other problems. For comparison, a score of 50 is considered neutral.
The score is among the lowest recorded in the LBCI's 20-year history, the survey noted.
“State economic expectations fell sharply below neutral ahead of Q3 and dipped slightly further ahead of Q4,” according to the survey. “National expectations, which were already negative, fell further into the red ahead of Q3, but notched an incremental improvement ahead of Q4.”
All six components of the business survey recorded negative sentiments ahead of the third quarter. Business leaders expressed the most pessimism about the national economy, giving it a rating of 27.7 points. More than 23% of respondents said they believe the country is already facing a recession while 57% said they expect a recession to occur within the next year.
More than 70% of respondents said that inflation is their biggest concern, with another 56% reporting that they have raised wages to combat inflation.
Only 15% of respondents said they expect inflation to moderate next year while another 73% said they expect it to moderate in 2023 or beyond.
According to the university's Business Research Division, inflation in Colorado is expected to reach 7.7% this year then slow to 3.3% in 2023.
Despite the plethora of negativity, business leaders expressed the most confidence in industry hiring and industry sales, giving these categories scores of 48.3 points and 46.4 points, respectively.
One reason that business leaders expressed higher confidence in these sectors is that Colorado’s employment recovery has increased 1.2% above its pre-recession peak.
At the same time, Colorado’s personal income increased 0.8% in quarter one, although it is expected to moderate in 2022 because of the drop of stimulus funding, according to the survey.
Looking ahead to 2022'a fourth quarter, the index decreased another 3.1 points as “the weight of economic headwinds overtake optimism,” the survey said.