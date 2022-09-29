(The Center Square) – Business leaders in Colorado are pessimistic leading into the final quarter of 2022, according to a survey released on Thursday.
The Leeds Business Confidence Index, which measures the business community's views on the state of the economy, was 39.8 ahead of quarter four, marking the fourth-lowest score in the index's history. An index of 50 is neutral, while an index below that is negative.
"Panelists' expectations improved slightly looking out to Q1 2023, increasing to 41," said the LBCI, which is conducted by the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder. "A total of 163 qualified panelists responded to the survey from September 1 through September 21."
The index measures six components: national economy (30.7), state economy (40.0), sales (42.2), profits (41.7), hiring (43.3), and capital expenditures (40.8). Only national economy and state economy components increased from the previous index.
"Inflation was by and large the greatest concern among panelists, followed by interest rates, the supply chain, and persistent worker shortages," the index said.
The Consumer Price Index for the Denver area has increased 8.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Colorado's minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 in January because of high inflation, The Center Square previously reported.
Over 77% of respondents said their business was experiencing "moderate to extreme" impacts from inflation.