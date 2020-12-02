(The Center Square) – Colorado’s labor department has begun sending out one-time stimulus payment to eligible Coloradans, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced on Wednesday.
Coloradans who were eligible for weekly unemployment benefits from March 15 to October 24 can now receive the $375 payments from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).
“Whether you’ve suffered from the virus itself, faced economic struggles, or felt the mental toll -- no one is left unscathed by this pandemic,” the governor said in a statement. “This direct cash payment will help cover rent or put food on the table for over 400,000 Coloradans who have struggled, but we know that Colorado or any state can only do so much, and national help is urgently needed.”
The governor’s office said, “it may take several days for claimants to receive their one-time payment,” adding that claimants don’t need to contact CDLE to receive eligibility.
Polis signed an executive order in October allocating $168 million from the state’s Disaster Emergency Fund to be distributed by CDLE. The payments are expected to reach 435,000 eligible individuals in the state.
The Colorado Legislature is on the third day of a special legislative session to provide more pandemic relief, ranging from small business support and utility bill aid to expanded broadband internet access.
Colorado had 9,171 new unemployment claims filed during the week ending on November 14, the highest number of new claims since July.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 611,135 claims have been filed and $6.12 billion has been disbursed, according to the CDLE.