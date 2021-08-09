In this photo provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation, equipment works to clear mud and debris from a mudslide on Interstate-70 through Glenwood Canyon, Colo., on Friday, July 30, 2021. Authorities say more than 100 people had to spend the night on the highway, including nearly 30 who took refuge inside a highway tunnel along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon after rain over an area burned by a wildfire triggered the mudslides in Western Colorado.