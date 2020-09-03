The Colorado Apartment Association (CAA) says it opposes the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's policy ordering a national moratorium on residential evictions.
CAA, the statewide trade group representing landlords, called the agency’s order “bad policy” in a statement Wednesday.
Drew Hamrick, CAA’s general counsel and senior vice president of government affairs, said that the moratorium is problematic for small property owners.
"CAA was surprised by the CDC's new eviction ban nationwide,” Hamrick said. “While the moratorium only applies to residents who can demonstrate an inability to pay the full rent and who have paid the full portion of the rent possible, the moratorium will still hit Colorado's small landlords particularly hard.”
Hamrick said rental properties of less than seven units make up more than 70 percent of Colorado's rental market. He noted that these smaller properties are "struggling financially" during COVID-19 closures, and there aren't enough opportunities for customer diversification or capitalization, notwithstanding "constant meddling from the federal government."
“This is a bad policy that leads to bad outcomes. Ultimately, a measure like this makes affordable housing less attainable by reducing the supply of rental properties and will hurt the renters it's meant to help,” Hamrick added.
The CDC issued a sweeping eviction moratorium earlier this week. Tenants, leasees, and residents of multi-unit and single-family residential properties who meet specific criteria are covered under the CDC's temporary order.
The order lasts through December 31, 2020, with terms that protect tenants earning no more than $99,000, or $198,000 jointly, receiving some form of eviction protection. The order begins on Friday.
Property owners who defy the moratorium order are subject to enforcement, civil sanctions, and criminal prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice.