(The Center Square) – Airports in Colorado will receive $366.98 million in federal aid from the phase three coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday.
Denver International Airport (DIA) will receive 73 percent – $269 million – of that funding as the state’s flagship travel hub, according to the agency.
The federal funds must go towards capital expenditures, debt payments and operational costs, including payroll, the FAA said.
Airports across the country will receive $10 billion total in emergency funding as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed last month. Airport activity nationally has declined drastically in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as states have issued stay-at-home orders and discouraged all “non-essential” travel.
Security checkpoint traffic at DIA has plummeted 94 percent compared to last year, the airport said last week.
Across the state, 49 airports will receive emergency funding from the CARES Act, the FAA said.
The Colorado Springs Municipal Airport will receive $24.3 million, while Yampa Valley Regional Airport will get $18.5 million, Northern Colorado Regional Airport will receive $16.8 million, and Grand Junction Regional Airport will receive $5.6 million.
“Airports across Colorado support the connectivity of our communities and state and this important funding will help keep workers on payroll as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., said in a statement. “I’m proud to have supported the CARES Act to help ensure that our state can get through this pandemic together, and I’ll continue to work with leaders at every level to fight for Colorado’s needs at the federal level.”
Colorado is receiving over $2.2 billion from the federal stimulus package.