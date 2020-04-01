(The Center Square) – Colorado received 300 coronavirus-related consumer complaints in March that were filed with the state Attorney General's office.
Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement Tuesday that the pandemic has brought out scammers who are taking advantage of people during a trying time.
"Scammers are now taking advantage of Coloradans as they search for essential products to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic," Weiser said. "That’s why we are asking anyone who has experienced or witnessed scams or price gouging during this public health emergency to report the incident to our office."
He added: "By working together, we can protect ourselves and other Coloradans from those bad actors seeking to take advantage of this public health emergency."
Preliminary data shows that complaints have been largely focused on pricing (37 percent) and refund (45 percent) issues. Other complaints include instances of robocalls and texts offering false deals with merchants, shady stay-at-home work schemes or digital inducements to get people to click false web links that could potentially infect devices and steal a person's private information. Out of the complaints received on pricing matters, most of the top concerns focused on sanitary and personal care items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and clean supplies, among others. Several complaints also included food scams, refund complaints related to lodging, travel and recreational activities.
Weiser also warned consumers of COVID-19 relief scammers in a statement from earlier this week. Weiser's office declared a consumer advisory warning that scammers are already trying to take advantage of many in the state by attempting to use the checks the federal government is scheduled to send out as bait to encourage the sharing of bank account numbers and other sensitive information.
"It’s important to remember that the federal government hasn’t issued a single stimulus check yet, and will not call you on the phone to ask for sensitive personal information. Anyone who calls claiming to be able to send money now—and asks for your personal information—is a scammer," Weiser said.