(The Center Square) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said the state will challenge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s fuel economy rule change.
The EPA finalized a new standard requiring vehicle fuel economy to increase by 1.5 percent each year, a lower amount than the 5 percent increase put into place during the Obama administration. The rule change creates a uniform federal standard flouting more strict standards like those implemented by California.
Weiser said in a statement the regulatory rollback “rejects science” and “will harm public health and air quality.”
“The EPA’s misguided rollback is at odds with the agency’s own science and data, which show that the weaker fuel economy standards will increase air pollution, cost consumers more at the pump, and fail to make the nation’s roads safer,” Weiser said.
Last year, Colorado followed California’s lead in adopting a strict zero emission vehicle (ZEV) standard, which requires at least 5 percent of all vehicles sold in Colorado to be ZEVs by 2023.
Weiser said the EPA’s rule change “threatens to thwart Colorado’s ZEV program, which was implemented to improve air quality, reduce harmful ozone pollution, decrease fuel costs, and increase choices that Colorado customers have when purchasing an electric vehicle.”
Colorado last year also joined California and other states in challenging the Trump administration’s fuel efficiency rule change prior to being finalized.
“Protecting our land, air, and water is one of my top priorities, and the State will challenge the federal government’s rollback of our clean car standards,” Weiser added. “I will continue to fight for clean air and public health in Colorado.”
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the new standard “puts in place a sensible one national program that strikes the right regulatory balance that protects our environment, and sets reasonable targets for the auto industry.”