This recent but undated photo from the Aspen, Colo., Police Department shows gas control equipment involved in what authorities say was vandalism they were investigating on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The vandalism of the town's natural gas system left thousands of residents and visitors without gas in the middle of the busy holiday season. The FBI and state law enforcement officials were working with police to investigate the disruption, which began Saturday. "Earth First!" was found written on a pipe at a natural gas pumping station near the ski resort town.