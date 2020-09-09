(The Center Square) – The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Board of Directors voted to uphold its already-approved sports calendar, which means high school football won't happen this fall.
The vote came after Gov. Jared Polis said during a news briefing Tuesday that his administration wanted “to encourage CHSAA to allow” school districts to proceed with high school football in the fall if they’re prepared.
CHSAA approved the 2020-21 sports and activities calendar last month, which delayed football and other contact sports until later in the school year.
The board voted unanimously on a resolution Tuesday to not alter the schedule they approved in August.
"We understand that our school communities would like to return to all levels of normalcy," CHSAA Board of Directors President and Buena Vista High School Athletic Director Troy Baker said in a statement. "We listened to all parties and the voices of our membership resonated strongly to support the plan as approved in August. The plan aligns with the CHSAA mission. All students have an opportunity to play a season during the 2020-21 school year."
Polis said in a statement Wednesday that he “fully respects” the board’s decision.
“I have said from the beginning that it will take all of us - people at home, local communities, governments, businesses, and organizations working together to crush the spread of this virus,” he said. “Our administration was looking forward to allowing more student-athletes to begin their season this Fall, but if the CHSAA board unanimously agrees that they should delay their season until the Spring in an effort to ensure that they are better prepared to protect the safety of student-athletes, then our administration fully respects that decision.
“The important thing is that every CHSAA sanctioned athletic team sport will occur this school year giving kids the opportunity to learn important skills by participating in team sports,” the governor added.