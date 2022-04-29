(The Center Square) – Colorado ranks as the 13th best state for business this year, according to a recent poll of chief executives.
The ranking by Chief Executive Magazine represents a seven-spot climb for the Centennial State compared to last year’s list. The ranking is based on the opinions of more than 700 chief executives surveyed between January and February 2022.
Other states in the Mountain West region such as Idaho – which rose five spots up to number 16 – also saw significant increases in their ranking, according to the survey.
“Each of these mountainous Western states has built a reputation as a lifestyle haven for tech workers, who increasingly have been unleashed from Silicon Valley and other Pacific Coast states by the remote-work revolution,” the magazine said.
Improving Colorado’s business landscape has been a priority for state lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session. So far, bills have been introduced to replenish the state’s unemployment fund and reduce business filing fees.
However, those efforts have had little impact on the confidence of business leaders in Colorado. The latest Leeds Business Confidence Index, which measures the expectations of business leaders across six categories, fell by nearly five points last month as ongoing shortages and rising inflation continue to concern business leaders.
Despite the economic concerns, Colorado is still home to some of the best cities to start a business, according to a recent ranking from the personal finance website WalletHub.
Denver ranked as the sixth-best overall city to start a business and seventh-best for its overall business environment, while Colorado Springs ranked ninth overall and 24th for its business climate.