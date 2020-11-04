(The Center Square) – Republican Lauren Boebert beat out Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, while the rest of the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives will look the same.
The Associated Press called the race between Boebert and Mitsch Bush at 7:20 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.
“This is a win for the steel workers in Pueblo and the ranchers in Craig and the peach farmers in Palisade and it's a win for every freedom-loving patriot who believes in the promise of America,” Boebert, a small business owner from Rifle, said in a statement late Tuesday night.
Mitsch Bush conceded the race in the early hours of Wednesday morning, saying “the voters have spoken. I did not get enough votes to win.”
Boebert led in the unofficial results as of Wednesday with 51% and more than 211,000 votes while Mitsch Bush has 45.3% and 188,700 votes, according to Colorado’s election results.
Boebert ousted five-term Republican Congressman Scott Tipton in the primary election. The seat was rated as a toss up by RealClearPolitics leading into election day after a strong push by Mitsch Bush.
Boebert, who was backed by President Trump, faced criticism during the race for previous comments she made about the QAnon conspiracy theory, but later distanced herself from those comments.
In Colorado’s other congressional races, incumbents won handily.
Democrat Diana DeGette won the 1st Congressional District, which includes Denver, with 75% of the vote.
Democrat Joe Neguse won the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Boulder, with almost 62% of the vote.
Republican Ken Buck, who also serves as Colorado GOP’s chairman, won the 4th Congressional District with almost 60% of the vote.
Republican Doug Lamborn beat out a challenger in the 5th Congressional District, which includes Colorado Springs, winning 57.45% of the vote.
Democrat Jason Crow secured a second term for the 6th Congressional District with 57.6%, and Democrat Ed Perlmutter won the 7th Congressional District with 59.49%.