(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a bill on Friday that designates the site of a World War II Japanese internment camp in southeastern Colorado as a National Historic Site.
The designation means the Granada Relocation Center – commonly known as Camp Amache – is now the Amache National Historic Site under the management of the National Park Service (NPS).
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., who sponsored the Amache National Historic Site Act, announced earlier Friday that the president would sign the bill into law.
“When we work together, when we listen and lead locally, we can accomplish a lot. This bill proves it,” Neguse said in a statement. “With the support of countless community advocates, and the powerful stories of survivors and descendants, we’ve been able to authorize the site’s designation in record time.”
The site, which was previously designated as a National Historic Landmark, at its peak had 7,300 Japanese American and Japanese immigrant internees, according to NPS.
The site's new designation is meant to “preserve, protect, and interpret for the benefit of present and future generations resources associated with the incarceration of civilians of Japanese ancestry during World War II at Amache,” according to the bill’s text.
Deb Haaland, secretary of the Interior Department, which oversees NPS, praised the new designation in a statement on Friday.
"I applaud President Biden and the bipartisan action in Congress that has ensured this important and painful chapter in our nation’s story is preserved and honored for the generations to come," she said. "After visiting Amache and meeting with survivors and descendants, I was moved by their resilience and the way in which Colorado communities came together during and after the injustice to support Japanese Americans. May we all be inspired to do the same today for all our fellow citizens."
The bill, which was backed by Gov. Jared Polis, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in July and the U.S. Senate in February.