State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won the Republican primary for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District on June 28, 2022.
Four candidates ran. Kirkmeyer had 40% of the vote. Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann was second with 23%, Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine had 21%, and military veteran Tyler Allcorn had 17%.
Colorado gained an eighth congressional district following the 2020 census.
Kirkmeyer began serving in the state legislature in 2021 after she was on the Weld County Commission.
Three race forecasters view the general election as a Toss-up. Kirkmeyer will face state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, along with third-party and independent candidates in November.