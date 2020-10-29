(The Center Square) – Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman this week described a proposal to increase the city’s minimum wage to $17 per hour by 2025 as “job-killing,” giving a preview of a possible showdown between the mayor and city council leading into its meeting next week.
The proposal, which applies to both private and public sector jobs, is estimated to cost the city over $330,000 annually for enforcement, and another $647,000 in employee salary increases over the next several years to implement.
The proposal would require Aurora to raise its minimum wage far above previously scheduled statewide increases via Amendment 70. The city’s bottom wage increased from $11.10 to $12 on January 1 and is required to be adjusted annually with inflation.
“As a former small business owner, I understand that raising the minimum wage, without an increase in income from customers, will only lead to laying off the very workers that this proposal was intended to help,” Coffman said in a statement Wednesday.
In August, the Management and Finance Committee voted 2-1 to stall the proposal. It resurfaced in a later study session before making its way to City Council for a vote scheduled for on November 2.
Councilwoman Alison Coombs, who wrote the proposal, believes Aurora could counteract the revenue deficits it faces because of COVID-19 with increased spending from the over 29,000 city employees.
She told The Center Square in an email she hopes the mayor will approach the proposal “with the respect it deserves and maturity befitting his office.”
“Though there is a lot of fear-based rhetoric surrounding minimum wage, study after study shows benefits to workers, businesses, and local economies from gradual minimum wage increases,” Coombs said.
Coffman is concerned the proposal would do more harm to the workers it is intended to help because a large swath of Aurora’s workforce is employed in the restaurant, hospitality, and service industry.
Last year, the average annual salary industry employees in Arapahoe County was just $28,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The industry is expected to grow just 1.4% next year because of the pandemic, with fast-casual and short-order cooks driving most of the growth.
According to the Living Wage Calculator from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a single parent in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area needs to make nearly $30 per hour to afford housing. Zillow estimates home values in the area will increase by 4% next year.
Instead of pursuing new legislation, Coffman said the government should increase outreach to connect low-income workers with existing services.
“I was a small business owner in Aurora for 17 years and so I fully understand how fragile small businesses are and what it means for small businesses, particularly during a difficult time like the one we are in now, to face government-mandated cost increases,” Coffman tweeted.