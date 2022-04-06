(The Center Square) – Aurora’s city manager fired police Chief Vanessa Wilson on Wednesday, citing leadership and morale concerns.
Wilson's termination also comes after an independent audit concerning the department’s case backlog.
The audit, conducted last month by the Florida-based PRI Management Group, found that more than 2,500 case reports are still waiting to be transcribed because of staffing shortages in the Aurora Police Department (APD). Transcribing refers to the process of reviewing reports for quality control purposes.
During a press conference on Wednesday, City Manager Jim Twombly cited "overall management and overall leadership" as his top concerns with APD under Wilson's leadership. Twombly noted he first learned the results of the audit on March 18.
“It is clear that Chief Wilson has prioritized community involvement. However, the police chief also needs to effectively manage the operations of the department, effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback," Twombly said in a written statement. "To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur."
According to the audit, more than 1,000 of the cases in the transcription queue were from 2021. Some of the cases involved crimes such as child abuse, child cruelty, murder, and carjacking.
The audit also concluded with “near certainty” that violent crimes have been reported without timely investigation because of the backlog. It added that the transcription queue should have less than 50 cases at any given time.
“The result of this backlog of cases means that crimes … are going cold before they are ever investigated and that habitual criminals are allowed to reoffend before the rank-and-file at APD is made aware of the crimes they’ve already committed,” Mayor Mike Coffman said in a Tuesday statement about the report.
Wilson’s firing also comes as Aurora is facing an increase in crime. According to APD’s latest monthly crime stats report from December 2021, violent crimes have increased by 15%. The largest spike was seen in aggravated assaults, which have increased by 22% year-over-year.
“There is absolutely no excuse for this, and the safety of our residents has been compromised because of the catastrophic failure of leadership within the department,” Coffman said.
Division Chief Chris Juul will step in as acting police chief, Twombly said.