(The Center Square) – Aurora City Council will vote next Monday on an ordinance that would prohibit camping on public property.
The proposed ordinance was introduced by Mayor Mike Coffman back in May. It would require the city to provide people experiencing homelessness with an alternative housing solution and a 72-hour notice before it can clear an encampment.
“The proposal is both compassionate to the people occupying encampments and fair to the homeowners that live by them,” Coffman said in a statement.
Coffman began floating the idea of an urban camping ban since at least October 2020. At the time, he said Aurora needed “to be more aggressive” in dealing with homeless encampments once the city expanded its shelter capacity.
Coffman then said he wouldn't seek a ban on urban camping after spending a week on the streets in January, but later changed his mind again.
The policy has received stern pushback from members of City Council. During a study session on Monday night, councilmembers Angela Lawson, Crystal Murillo, Allison Hiltz, Juan Marcano, and Alison Coombs all voiced opposition to the resolution.
Following delays in appointing a representative to fill the Ward II seat, City Council is deadlocked at a 5-5 vote, Coffman said.
According to city records, Aurora is currently acting under the authority of an Interim Business Policy Memorandum from the City Attorney’s Office to clear homeless encampments. However, the memorandum is temporary and will expire when the COVID-19 emergency declaration ends.
The city says it has received more than 900 complaints about homeless encampments, with about half pertaining to recreational vehicles.