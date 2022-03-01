(The Center Square) – The Aurora City Council advanced an ordinance on Monday that seeks to ban homeless encampments in the city.
The bill advanced by a 6-5 vote with Republican Mayor Mike Coffman, the ordinance's sponsor, making the tie-breaking “yes” vote.
The bill needs to be approved one more time before it officially passes. That vote that could occur later this month.
More than 30 people spoke in opposition to the bill during the council’s regular meeting on Monday. Five people spoke in support of it.
Many of those who spoke in opposition said the proposal is a waste of money because Aurora doesn’t have the shelter space to house its people experiencing homelessness.
Councilmember Crystal Murillo, Ward I, described the bill as “convoluted and confusing” for law enforcement. According to its text, law enforcement officers would need to identify available alternative shelter options before they could require an individual to leave an encampment. If a shelter space isn’t identified beforehand, the ordinance would be unenforceable, Murillo said.
“If we’re truly trying to make this about being humane toward our unhoused neighbors, then I think we need a lot more clarity concerning its enforceability,” Murillo said.
Those who spoke in favor of the proposal said it's needed to improve public safety.
Councilmember Juan Marcano, Ward IV, offered several amendments that sought to weaken the proposed ordinance. Some of the amendments included striking portions that require the arrest of homeless people who refuse to leave and requiring the city to find an indoor shelter options before a camp can be removed.
The amendments were reviewed live during the meeting with Aurora’s city attorneys. They were voted down by a 6-4-1 margin.