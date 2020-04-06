(The Center Square) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser defended the constitutionality of the state's red flag gun control law in a brief filed in a Larimer County case.
Weiser's office filed the brief on Friday, in response to a challenge to the law that's questioning whether the issuance of an extreme risk order violates the Second Amendment and due process rights of individuals, especially those who aren't considered "at-risk" or aren't criminals.
The red flag gun control law, passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature last session, went into effect on Jan. 1. The first extreme risk protection order filed under the red flag law was issued by a probate judge in Denver for an at-risk man accused of being a significant flight risk or causing harm to himself or others.
"Colorado’s extreme risk protection order law was designed to give law enforcement a valuable tool to use in a targeted way to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and to save lives," Weiser said in a statement. "That’s exactly what happened in this case in Larimer County: an investigator with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office obtained an order against David Gatton because he threatened to use guns to carry out attacks against people once he was released from custody."
The first Larimer County case was filed on Jan. 7, by an investigator with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, against a male subject of who threatened to carry out school shootings in the area. A second case, filed on Jan. 9, was brought by Susan Holmes against a police officer at Colorado State University who was involved in a fatal shooting involving her son in 2017. However, the shooting was justified by a local District Attorney who withdrew potential charges.
"In Colorado, we will protect the constitutional rights of gun owners, honor due process, and save lives by defending this commonsense public safety measure when necessary," Weiser added.