(The Center Square) – Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will receive $3.4 million in coronavirus emergency aid from the federal government, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said this week.
The federal funds must go toward capital expenditures, debt payments, and operational costs, including payroll, the FAA said.
Across the state, 49 airports will receive $366.98 million in emergency funding as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress last month. Airports across the country will receive $10 billion total in aid from the stimulus package.
Air travel across the nation has plummeted, as states have issued stay-at-home orders similar to Colorado’s order and discouraged all “non-essential” travel in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Denver International Airport will receive $269 million in emergency funding as the state’s flagship travel hub. The Colorado Springs Municipal Airport will receive $24.3 million, while Yampa Valley Regional Airport will get $18.5 million, Northern Colorado Regional Airport will receive $16.8 million, and Grand Junction Regional Airport will receive $5.6 million.
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s Airport Vision Committee is set to present its 2020 report to the Pitkin County Commission on Thursday in a virtual meeting.
The committee says its recommendations will help achieve the airport’s goals of “enhanced airport safety, a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas and other emissions, a 30 percent reduction in aircraft noise, and managed airline enplanement growth of about .8 percent.”
The airport discontinued offering food services on March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak.