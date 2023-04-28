(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed a set of gun restriction bills into law that were met with immediate legal challenges from a gun rights group.
Polis signed into law House Bill 23-1219, which creates a three-day waiting period for firearm purchases, and Senate Bill 23-168 to repeal existing Colorado law limiting liability actions against firearm and ammunition manufacturers. He also signed Senate Bill 23-169 raising the legal purchase age to 21, and Senate Bill 23-170, which expands the list of those who can petition for an extreme risk protection order to include licensed medical care providers, licensed mental health care providers, licensed educators and district attorneys.
“Today we are taking some important steps to help make Colorado one of the 10 safest states, and building upon the ongoing work to make Colorado communities safer," Polis said in a statement.
Republican members of the House of Representatives said the new laws don’t address root causes of gun violence.
“Today, Colorado is less free and our citizens less safe and able to protect themselves,” Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, said in a statement. “For law abiding Coloradans, it’s a historically dark day – a day that many of our citizens, no matter their political party, thought impossible in their state.”
Democrat leaders said raising the age limit to possess a firearm and a new three-day waiting period before sellers can deliver firearms to purchasers will make the state safer.
“Gun deaths in Colorado climb higher every year, and a disproportionate number of them are committed by younger Coloradans,” Sen. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, said in a statement. “As an ER nurse I’ve seen firsthand the devastating ways gun violence impacts our communities, which is why I am proud to champion this new law that will reduce gun violence and save lives all across our state.”
“This expansion of Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order will improve one of the best tools we have to help prevent more Coloradans from being a victim of the next gun violence tragedy,” House Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, said in a statement. “Now, more qualified individuals will be able to file a petition if they believe someone poses a serious threat to the community.”
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a Second Amendment rights group, announced lawsuits against HB23-1219, the waiting period bill, and SB23-169, the legal purchase age bill, soon after they were signed into law.
"For the last few months, I’ve traveled the state promising our members we would sue over these unconstitutional gun control schemes, and today as the governor signs them into law, we are making good on our promises," RMGO Executive Director said in a statement. “Gun owners’ rights are being ravaged in the Colorado legislature by the puppets of Everytown for Gun Control and Michael Bloomberg. And they will not be happy until all law-abiding gun owners are disarmed, and only the criminals have guns."
The group added that it's "strongly considering" lawsuits against the other two bills signed on Friday, SB23-168 and SB23-170.
Colorado Democrats also introduced a so-called "assault weapons" ban this session, but the legislation failed in the House Judiciary Committee.