(The Center Square) – Wagers made in Colorado for this year’s Super Bowl saw an almost 7.5% decline compared to last year’s game, according to state data released on Thursday.
Almost $38 million was wagered in the state on the Super Bowl, compared to $41 million wagered on the game in 2022, the Colorado Division of Gaming said.
In January, total wagers were $547.2 million, up from $518 million in December but below $552.6 million in November.
The state collected almost $2.6 million in taxes on bets made in January, according to the division.
Basketball ($178 million) marked the highest wager total in January, followed by NFL football ($122 million), college basketball ($50 million), and tennis ($29 million).
Colorado voters passed a measure in 2019 to legalize sports betting, which went into effect in May 2020. Most of the revenue the state collects from sports betting goes toward water projects.