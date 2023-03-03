Super Bowl Football Preparation Glendale

Workers prepare for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game outside State Farm Stadium, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

 Matt York | AP Photo

(The Center Square) – Wagers made in Colorado for this year’s Super Bowl saw an almost 7.5% decline compared to last year’s game, according to state data released on Thursday.

Almost $38 million was wagered in the state on the Super Bowl, compared to $41 million wagered on the game in 2022, the Colorado Division of Gaming said.

In January, total wagers were $547.2 million, up from $518 million in December but below $552.6 million in November.

The state collected almost $2.6 million in taxes on bets made in January, according to the division.

Basketball ($178 million) marked the highest wager total in January, followed by NFL football ($122 million), college basketball ($50 million), and tennis ($29 million).

Colorado voters passed a measure in 2019 to legalize sports betting, which went into effect in May 2020. Most of the revenue the state collects from sports betting goes toward water projects.

Regional Editor

Derek Draplin is a regional editor at The Center Square. He previously worked as an opinion producer at Forbes, as an editor at The Daily Caller, and as a reporter at Michigan Capitol Confidential and The Detroit News.