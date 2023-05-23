(The Center Square) - Faced with the addition of 10,000 migrants and asylum seekers in the last six months, the city of Denver extended a declaration of a local disaster emergency to June 26.
The emergency was extended at the City Council's Monday meeting and was first declared Dec. 15, 2022 by Mayor Michael Hancock.
"The continued influx to Denver of migrants seeking shelter and asylum from foreign countries has significantly increased the need to provide shelter, transportation, food and services, basic health and first aid needs, COVID-19 testing and associated medical care needed during quarantine and isolation and other supportive services within the City, is straining city resources, and will be exacerbated by expected changes in Federal declarations," according to city documents.
The city stated it had another 124 migrants arrive on Monday.
Many of the migrants and asylum seekers are suffering the effects of trauma, exhaustion and other "physical and mental health concerns," the city documents stated.
"The City now faces a humanitarian crisis that requires it to take extraordinary measures to meet the immediate needs of the asylum seekers," the city stated.
The city of Denver is seeking state and federal financial assistance to deal with the increase in immigrants.
The city said in a news release May 17 it surpassed more than 10,000 migrants served at the Reception Center since December 9.
Earlier this month, Denver reopened its Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center as Title 42 ended. Title 42 is an emergency health regulation that gave federal officials the authority to turn away those desiring to cross the U.S.-Mexico border as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.