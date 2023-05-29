(The Center Square) – Colorado has spent $1.9 billion – or approximately 66% – of the $2.9 billion in federal COVID-19 pandemic funds allocated to the state, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Colorado was awarded approximately $494 per student in federal pandemic funds.
The Education Stabilization Fund provided more than $263 billion into all state and institutional pandemic recovery and rebuilding efforts. The funds were appropriated to prevent, prepare for and respond to the impacts the pandemic would have on educating the nation’s students.
The fund was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020. Subsequent allocations were made through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act in December 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) also provided funding in March 2021.
Funding was divided into four relief funds: the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, the Emergency Assistance to non-Public Schools fund and the Higher Education Emergency Relief fund. The deadline for spending some funds has passed and the final deadline for specific funds is Sept. 30, 2024.
Here’s the breakdown of the percentage spent in various categories in Colorado and the spending deadlines, according to the federal data:
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief: Total of 50% of $1.8 billion spent as of March 31; 100% spent of $121 million in CARES Act funds that were available through September 2022; 80% spent of $519 million spent in CRRSA Act funds available through Sept. 30, 2023; 31.7% of $1.2 billion spent in APRA funds available through Sept. 30, 2024.
- Largest recipient: Denver schools and the state of Colorado, $337 million.
Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund: Total of 70.6% of $63.4 million spent through March 31; 88% spent of $44 million in CARES Act funds that were available for obligation through Sept. 30, 2022; 32% of $19.4 million spent in CRRSA Act funds available for obligation through Sept. 30.
- Largest recipients: Executive Office, $11.4 million; Colorado State Board of Education, $10 million, Fort Lewis College $3.6 million.
Higher Education Emergency Relief: Total of 94% spent of $983 million of awards under CARES, CRRSA and ARPA spent as of March 31.
- Largest recipients: University of Colorado, $98.4 million, Metropolitan State University of Denver, $92 million.
Assistance to non-Public Schools: Total of 25% of $57.1 million spent through March 31; 38% spent of $28.4 million in CRRSA Act funds available for obligation through Sept. 30; 12.5% spent of $28.7 million in ARPA funds spent and available through Sept. 30, 2024.
- Largest recipients: All funds allocated to the Executive Office of the State of Colorado.