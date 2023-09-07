(The Center Square) – Two members of Congress from Colorado are continuing to press the Federal Aviation Administration and the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport about ongoing noise problems.
Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 2nd District, and Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat representing the 7th District, sent a letter earlier this week to acting FAA Administrator Polly Trottenberg and airport Director Paul Anslow. They asked both entities to pursue an Airport Noise Compatibility Planning agreement to collaboratively address the concerns.
In a media release announcing the letter, Neguse noted his first attempt in 2019 at reducing noise pollution in his district.
“For too long, folks in Boulder and Broomfield County have suffered from excessive undue noise pollution while also worrying about the consequences of leaded fuel on their health and well-being,” Neguse said in a statement. “With these letters, we are taking another step towards finding a solution. Both letters reflect our many conversations with Coloradans and community leaders, and together, we will keep working to address these challenges.”
The airport, owned by Jefferson County, averages 718 aircraft operations each day, according to FAA information posted by airnav.com. The letter said the airport is the fourth-busiest in Colorado, had a takeoff or landing every three minutes in 2019, and its flight operations increased 40% during the last two years.
“As a result, our constituents suffer relentless noise pollution at all hours of the day and night,” the letter said. “During the summer months, pilots begin flying around 5 a.m. and after 10 p.m., flying well outside of the recommended hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.”
Three general aviation airports in Colorado already follow guidelines, known as a Part 150 agreement, according to the letter. The Part 150 Agreement would allow the airport to enter a voluntary partnership with the FAA to develop plans to mitigate noise while complying with FAA regulations.
The strategy to address noise is published in a frequently asked questions on airport noise on the Jefferson County website.
“We have a proactive noise abatement program that includes maps and guidelines for airport users,” according to the website. “We meet with flight schools and other tenants to continually emphasize the importance of mitigating noise, and it is often a topic during our quarterly brief. The noise abatement program is designed to help the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport users coexist peacefully with the surrounding communities.”