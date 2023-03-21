(The Center Square) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is among 23 attorneys general who are pressing auto manufacturers Kia and Hyundai to improve the security of their vehicles from auto thefts.
The group of attorneys general sent a letter on Monday to officials for the companies, citing consumer harm from high rates of thefts among Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
“Your companies’ decisions not to install anti-theft immobilizers as standard equipment on certain vehicles sold in the United States has caused ongoing consumer harm and undermined public safety in communities across the country,” the letter said.
Colorado had the highest auto theft rate in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Last year, Progressive Insurance restricted its insurance coverage offerings on specific Kia and Hyundai models because their populatory to be theft targets, Denver7 reported.
Weiser said in a statement provided to The Center Square that the restricted insurance offerings has created “hardships for many consumers” in Colorado.
“The companies must proactively inform consumers about the choices they have for protecting their vehicles,” he said. “Kia and Hyundai must also accelerate the implementation of theft deterrent software for vehicles that don’t have anti-theft immobilizers and provide free alternative protection tools for owners who have models that cannot support the software upgrade.”
Colorado lawmakers are also considering legislation that would eliminate penalties for theft based on the a stolen vehicle’s value.
The state Senate passed Senate Bill 23-097 earlier this month with bipartisan support. The bill is awaiting further consideration in the state House.