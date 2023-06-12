(The Center Square) - In August 2021, the city of Denver entered into an agreement with artist Matthew Mazzotta to create a 60-foot by 30-foot barn-like structure with slow-moving swings, lighting and a local artist’s mural on the roof for the National Western Center Riverfront for a cost of $400,000.
Nearly two years later, the city discovered the project's cost had more than doubled to $850,000.
Michael Chavez, public art program manager for the city and county of Denver, said the increased costs for the project were due to "a perfect storm of post-COVID issues."
"This issue has impacted all of our projects," Chavez said.
City documents state the increased costs were due to "inflationary pressures, increased labor costs and supply chain issues ..."
Chavez said the bulk of the increased costs were due to the rising costs of materials – mostly steel and concrete. One bid for the cost of concrete came to $100,000. According to Chavez, the city anticipated half that cost based on previous projects.
The cost of iron and steel has increased 65% since the start of the COVID pandemic (March 2020 through April 2023), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over that same time period, concrete costs have increased 27%.
"It was a real sticker shock for us," Chavez said.
Once the cost of the project climbed above $500,000, it had to go through the approval process by the City Council.
The council approved the project in May.