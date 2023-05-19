Yemi Mobolade defeated Wayne W. Williams 57.5% to 42.5% in the general runoff for Colorado Springs mayor.
The runoff was on May 16, 2023, while the general was held on April 4, and the filing deadline to run passed on Jan. 23.
While most mayoral elections in the 100 largest cities are nonpartisan, including this one, most officeholders are affiliated with a political party. Mobolade is an independent, while Williams is a Republican. Republican-affiliated mayors have held the position in Colorado Springs since 1979, according to The Colorado Springs Gazette.
This year’s election in Colorado Springs is one of two mayoral elections in the 100 most populous U.S. cities that has resulted in partisan change this year. The other one – the mayoral runoff election in Jacksonville, Florida – also took place on Tuesday. Donna Deegan (D) defeated Daniel Davis (R) 52% to 48%.
As of May 2023, 62 mayors in the largest 100 cities by population are affiliated with the Democratic Party, 26 are affiliated with the Republican Party, three are independents, seven identify as nonpartisan or unaffiliated, and two mayors’ affiliations are unknown.
Colorado Springs is the second-largest city in Colorado and the 39th-largest city in the U.S. by population.