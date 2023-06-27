(The Center Square) – Colorado is set to receive over $826 million in federal funding for broadband internet in the state.
The federal funds come from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is allocating $42.45 billion nationally for internet improvement.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said it's “unacceptable” that millions of Americans still lack access to the internet.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included historic broadband funding to close the digital divide and help every family participate in the 21st century economy,” Bennet said. “There is no state more prepared than Colorado to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity and bring every family, small business, and community online.”
The BEAD program is based on Sen. Michael Bennet’s Broadband Reform and Investment to Drive Growth in the Economy (BRIDGE) Act, a bipartisan bill that was put forth in 2021 to provide $20 billion in broadband funding to states and territories, according to a news release from the offices of Hickenlooper, Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis.
To date, over 190,000 Colorado households are lacking adequate internet speeds, according to the state's broadband map.
"This exciting federal support builds upon our work to make sure Coloradans can access high-speed, reliable internet,” Polis said. “We welcome the needed federal support to help connect more Coloradans.”