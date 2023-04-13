(The Center Square) – Colorado’s economic performance is among the highest in the U.S., but its outlook was placed in the middle of the pack, according to a new ranking of all 50 states.
Colorado is ranked fifth in economic performance, according to the American Legislative Exchange Council’s 16th annual index of state economic competitiveness. ALEC analyzed Colorado’s gross domestic product (sixth), absolute domestic migration (sixth) and non-farm payroll employment (sixth) for its performance ranking.
ALEC based its economic outlook ranking on 15 state policies. Colorado’s ranking dropped 10 places since it was 15th in 2017 and 2018.
When evaluating a state’s right-to-work policy, ALEC gave states with the option to join or support a union with a ranking of one and those without a ranking of 50. ALEC gave Colorado poor marks for its $13.65 minimum wage, tax changes and debt service as a share of tax revenue (9.54%).
“In one sense, Colorado has been a beacon of economic growth for over 30 years due to its constitutionally enshrined flat tax and the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), the gold standard of tax and expenditure limits,” ALEC stated in a separate summary. “These have acted as safeguards against the complete takeover by progressive big government policies that stifle the economy.”
ALEC rated Colorado’s top marginal personal income tax rate of 4.4% as 14th and the top marginal corporate income tax rate of 4.55% as ninth. It rated Colorado 23rd in personal income tax progressivity, defined as the change in tax liability per $1,000 of income.
While ALEC acknowledged Colorado’s strong economy, it predicted a poor future due to overall high taxation.
“Colorado has a high property tax burden, a high sales tax burden, a high debt service, a large number of public employees, a high minimum wage and lack of right-to-work laws,” ALEC reported. “Colorado’s economic engine is still pumping, ranking fifth in performance, but without a prompt turnaround, the future is grim.”
ALEC rated Colorado’s property tax burden ($30.64 per $1,000 of personal income) at 31 and sales tax burden ($23.66 per $1,000 of personal income) at 29.