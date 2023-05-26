(The Center Square) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave $4.78 million in grants to six Colorado communities for environmental cleanups.
The six EPA grants went to San Luis, Buena Vista, Pueblo, San Miguel County, Silverton and Trinidad, according to an EPA press release.
The largest grant of $1 million went to Pueblo to clean up a former junior high school that operated from the 1920s to 2009. Keating Junior High School is contaminated with asbestos, mercury and other hazardous materials.
San Luis received a $500,00 grant to clean up its Main Street. That corridor had fallen into disrepair littered with abandoned vehicles and contaminated with asbestos, lead, oil and debris piles.
Watershed NP, Inc. in Buena Vista received a $979,222 grant for the cleanup a former gymnasium. The McGinnis Gym has been vacant since 2008 and is polluted with asbestos, lead-based paint and mercury.
San Miguel County received a $500,000 grant to clean up a former mill area, former silver mine, mining camp, gas stations and a school. The targeted areas for cleanup had been impact by gold and silver mining.
The town of Silverton received $800,000 to clean up former mining sites and ancillary operations that were left abandoned. The targeted areas were near waterbody corridors.
The Mt. Carmel Wellness and Community Center in Trinidad received a $998,700 grant.