(The Center Square) – The total handle from February sports bets in Colorado was down over 22% from the prior month, according to state data released on Monday.
Over $425 million was wagered in February, down from $547 million in January, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming.
The state collected over $1.2 million in taxes on the wagers.
“Taxes collected by the state in February 2023 were a 299.48% increase over taxes collected last year during the same period, February 2022, of $314,741.35,” the division said.
The most popular sports by wagers in February were pro basketball ($155 million), college basketball ($68 million), pro football ($27.5 million), and tennis ($25 million).
Sports betting in Colorado became legal in May 2020 after voters passed Proposition DD.