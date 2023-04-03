FILE - NBA Basketball

A shot falls through the hoop in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 97-95. 

 David Zalubowski / AP Photo

(The Center Square) – The total handle from February sports bets in Colorado was down over 22% from the prior month, according to state data released on Monday.

Over $425 million was wagered in February, down from $547 million in January, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming. 

The state collected over $1.2 million in taxes on the wagers.

“Taxes collected by the state in February 2023 were a 299.48% increase over taxes collected last year during the same period, February 2022, of $314,741.35,” the division said.

The most popular sports by wagers in February were pro basketball ($155 million), college basketball ($68 million), pro football ($27.5 million), and tennis ($25 million).

Sports betting in Colorado became legal in May 2020 after voters passed Proposition DD.

Regional Editor

Derek Draplin is a regional editor at The Center Square. He previously worked as an opinion producer at Forbes, as an editor at The Daily Caller, and as a reporter at Michigan Capitol Confidential and The Detroit News.