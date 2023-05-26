(The Center Square) – A bipartisan bill to allow 100-year leases on federal land could increase housing construction in the West's rural areas, the legislation's backers say.
Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., introduced the Forest Service Flexible Housing Partnerships Act to address the housing shortage in rural and mountain areas, especially for Forest Service workers. The bill would strengthen the U.S. Forest Service’s authority to lease underutilized administrative sites so local governments and organizations could construct affordable housing.
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and ranking member of the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, secured a hearing earlier this week on the bill.
“The ability to provide affordable housing options for our Forest Service workers, wildland firefighters and first responders is very important,” Neguse said during the hearing. “I think this bill is a commonsense way to accomplish that and a way for Congress, on a bipartisan basis, to support those efforts at the local level.”
Increasing leases to 100 years would provide developers with greater leverage when seeking financing for projects. It would modify the 2018 Farm Bill giving the Forest Service the ability to lease administrative sites for local needs, including building affordable housing.
“The Forest Service manages dozens of administrative sites in Colorado that are vacant, underutilized and neglected,” Jonathan Godes, a member of the Glenwood Springs City Council, said during testimony. “They need a significant capital improvement for the purposes of employee housing.”
Godes provided examples where affordable housing is being developed on federal lands.
“Projects like this are critical to our ability to address the severe shortage of labor that threatens the profitability of our small businesses and large ski industry partners alike,” Godes said. “They would furthermore provide sorely needed housing options for the U.S. Forest Service where unfilled positions hinder important work related to wildfire mitigation, natural resource protection and the administration of recreational permits by private businesses.”
Summit County, Grand County, Eagle County, Colorado Association of Ski Towns (CAST) and Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) all support the legislation.
Montana is experiencing similar housing challenges.
“As our state continues to grow, housing is becoming more expensive and harder to find, especially in our rural and gateway communities,” Daines said in a statement. “This bipartisan bill will help Montana communities partner with the Forest Service to create affordable housing and help ensure hardworking Montanans are able to live where they work.”
The 2018 Farm Bill allowed local governments to lease underused administrative parcels and other areas located mostly outside of forest boundaries. The governments provided in-kind contributions, including housing construction and improvement or maintenance of federal facilities.
“When Colorado’s teachers, firefighters, police, and nurses can no longer afford to live where they work, we need to use every tool we can to fix this problem,” Bennet said in a statement. “This bill will build on our efforts in the 2018 Farm Bill to help communities and the Forest Service work together to build more affordable housing.”