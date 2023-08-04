(The Center Square) – A top Democratic leader in the Colorado Senate is resigning to join new Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration.
Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, will leave his post at Senate majority leader to become Johnston's deputy chief of staff for strategy.
Moreno earned a bachelor’s degree in American government from Georgetown university. He began his political career in Commerce City, where he was the youngest person elected to the city council in its history and served for three years.
Moreno was the youngest member of the General Assembly when he was first elected in 2012 to represent southwest Adams County. He was elected to the Senate in 2016.
“From his first days on city council to serving as Senate Majority Leader, my friend Dominick Moreno has spent his entire career tirelessly fighting for the betterment of his community and his state,” Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, said in a statement announcing Moreno’s resignation. “Dom’s leadership has helped move Colorado forward in innumerable ways, and his ability to cut through the noise, have tough conversations, forge compromise, and find solutions to our toughest challenges is unparalleled.”
Other Democratic leaders in the General Assembly praised Moreno’s leadership.
“Majority Leader Moreno leaves a legacy of leadership steeped in his steadfast dedication to public service,” House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, posted on social media. “It was my great honor to serve with him on the Joint Budget Committee and now as an ally in the House. I will miss his quick wit and policy intellect, expansive knowledge of the state’s budget, and keen ability to broker compromise.”
Johnston was sworn in as Denver’s mayor last month. Johnston is prioritizing Denver’s homelessness, which increased 31%, according to a report by the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.