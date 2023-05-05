(The Center Square) – The cost to purchase an average-priced home in the Denver metro area increased 112% during the past 11 years, with most of the rise occurring during the last three years, according to a new report.
The Common Sense Institute published its Colorado Housing Affordability Report on Thursday with an analysis of trends in housing affordability in seven Denver metro counties and five other large counties in Colorado. Affordability, determined by the purchase price of a home plus mortgage interest, decreased by more than 100% in all but one county – Douglas – which came in at 99%.
CSI's research found the Denver metro area isn't on track to issue enough housing permits to sufficiently close the supply gap and meet projected demand for housing by 2028. It found a homebuilder confidence rating is down 44% since hitting a high in November 2020.
"If population growth continues as forecasted, absent sufficient new housing units, the deficit will grow," the report said. "Developers might consider changes to the mixture of housing they build, perhaps transition to building higher density and less expensive housing so that the deficit can be erased even in a high interest rate environment."
Property taxes in Colorado’s most populous counties will increase an average of 35%, CSI said. The property tax increase is more than twice as large as inflation (14%) over the assessment period.
The organization estimated Coloradans will work 26 more hours per year on average to pay for the increase, bringing to 99 total hours worked to pay property taxes.
“Now increased property taxes are making it more expensive to stay in your home, as homeowners and commercial property owners in Colorado face increases anywhere from 30 to 65% and above on their updated property assessments,” Steven Byers, the author of the report and a senior economist at CSI, said in a statement.
A bill to refer a property tax measure to Colorado's November ballot was passed by the Senate on Thursday by a 21-14 vote. Senate Bill 23-303, sponsored by Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, would ask voters if assessment rates should be lowered. The bill would allow the state to keep a portion of excess state revenues and reduce TABOR refunds in order to pay for declining property tax revenues used to operate school districts and local governments.
The bill proposes reducing the growth in assessed property value from 22.5% to 19.8% in fiscal year 2023. Property tax revenue would decline from approximately $48.6 billion in fiscal year 2023 to $46.1 billion in fiscal year 2025, according to the institute's analysis. The organization predicts TABOR refunds would be significantly reduced or eliminated under the bill as the refunds would decrease $525 million between fiscal year 2024 and 2025.
Information from Colorado’s county assessors finds property tax revenues will increase between $2.8 billion to $4.4 billion in 2024, CSI noted.