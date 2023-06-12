(The Center Square) – A bipartisan effort to establish a council focused on improving manufacturing in the U.S. is supported by several associations in the sector.
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., introduced a bill requiring the Department of Commerce secretary to establish the National Manufacturing Advisory Council within the department. If the bill passes, the secretary of Commerce will consult with the secretaries of Labor, Defense, Energy, Education and the U.S. trade representative to create the new council.
Congressman Tracey Mann, R-Kan., joined Neguse along with Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.
“I am excited to announce the House introduction of the National Manufacturing Advisory Council for the 21st Century Act, a bipartisan effort to support hardworking everyday Americans and create better paying jobs,” Neguse said in a statement. “The Council will help bolster domestic manufacturing and propose solutions to problems facing the industry.”
The 13-page bill intends to create a regular forum between the federal government and the manufacturing sector, including manufacturing workers. The council will advise the Commerce Department regarding possible solutions to problems in the manufacturing sector, including workforce challenges, supply chain interruptions and other logistical issues.
“Before Congress can strengthen and support American manufacturing, we must listen to those involved in the work,” Rep. Mann said in a statement. “Manufacturers deserve a seat at the table for discussions around workforce issues, supply chain interruptions, and other new and emerging challenges to their industry.”
The council also would annually produce a national strategic plan and a detailed report on the council’s activities.
The council is supported by the American Small Manufacturers Coalition, American Equipment Manufacturers, Alliance for American Manufacturing and the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association.
Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, embraced the legislation and its mission of improving the federal government’s planning and coordination of efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing.
“Recent supply chain disruptions have made clear that it is time for the United States to shore up its critical manufacturing capabilities, which will not only better prepare us for the next crisis but also create jobs and boost the economy,” Paul said in a statement. “This increased coordination between the many programs designed to support our manufacturers and their workers is an important step towards rebuilding our industrial base.”