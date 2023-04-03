(The Center Square) – The state of Colorado's cost of giving consumers more information when paying delivery or transportation companies will be significantly higher than estimates, according to a non-partisan research organization.
Senate Bill 23-098 would increase regulations on delivery network companies, such as Doordash and Instacart, and transportation network companies, such as Uber and Lyft. It would require the companies operating in Colorado to provide financial disclosures to drivers and consumers regarding payments a consumer makes to the company and the amount paid to drivers.
Proposed penalties in the legislation include fines and possible rehiring of a wrongly terminated driver. The bill also allows consumers or drivers to file a civil lawsuit against the company that allegedly commits a violation.
The fiscal note of the bill estimates 62,113 app-based drivers are operating in the state. However, the Common Sense Institute found 248,378 drivers operating in 2022, according to data from four delivery and transportation companies. Based on that number, the CSI projects the state’s cost for implementing the legislation would be four to five times greater.
The bill’s fiscal note estimated total expenditures, including 5.3 full-time equivalent employees, required to pay for the new regulation would be $707,417 in fiscal year 2024 and $708,120 in fiscal year 2025. CSI estimated the total expenditure to be $2.8 million to $3.9 million.
The study predicted the number of full-time equivalent employees in the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Law would be between 25.6 and 35.8.
“Accurate fiscal estimates of proposed legislation are critical to managing future budgetary needs,” Chris Brown, author of the study and vice president of policy and research for CSI, said in a statement. “Elected officials cannot make sound policy decisions without a reasonable fiscal picture. Our study examined and updated cost estimates from the bill fiscal note based on actual company records and publicly available industry data.”
The organization also found approximately $7 million could be withdrawn from the Employment Support Fund, funded by unemployment insurance taxes, each year when combined with other bills currently under consideration.
The bill would require delivery and transportation companies to be transparent with procedures for terminating employment or rehiring drivers when utilizing digital platforms or apps. The legislation would also authorize a driver who was terminated to seek administrative review of the termination.
In February, the Senate Committee on Business, Labor and Technology approved the bill with a 5-3 vote and it was referred to the Senate Committee on Appropriations.