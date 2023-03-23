(The Center Square) – Colorado leaders rolled out a 105-page housing bill to overhaul the state’s land-use laws hoping to increase access to affordable housing.
Under Senate Bill 23-213, “tier one” municipalities – larger cities or smaller cities within the metro area – and “rural resort job center municipalities” must allow the use of so-called “middle housing,” such as townhomes and duplexes. The bill would also allow “accessory dwelling units” in areas that allow single-unit detached dwellings.
“A relevant municipality shall adopt either the model code or local laws that satisfy the minimum standards concerning accessory dwelling units, middle housing, transit-oriented areas, and key corridors,” the legislation’s bill summary states.
Gov. Jared Polis said at a Wednesday news conference announcing that proposal that it will lead to “more housing options for every Colorado budget and every community, [and] drive down costs that are pricing Coloradans out of our homes and out of our neighborhoods.”
The governor also called the proposal’s backing “an unprecedented coalition,” which includes business groups, labor organizations and local government officials.
The legislation is opposed by the Colorado Municipal League, which said the bill as stands would take away “a century of municipal authority.”
“It is a breathtaking power grab,” Kevin Bommer, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “Although the bill is being sold as a ‘menu of options’ with ‘flexibility’ to create affordability, it mainly benefits developer interests to the detriment to the quality of life and access to local elected officials expected by Coloradans and with no guarantees that anything built will be ‘affordable.’”
Bommer added that CML could support the legislation if its backers “step away from a California-style, top-down approach, and support local government efforts to address density while guaranteeing affordable housing.”
House Assistant Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs, said in a statement that stakeholder meetings for the bill were “entirely closed” to Republicans and pointed to Democrats’ regulations as cause for concern.
“We are surpassing California on over-regulation that is stifling development and growth in Colorado,” Pugliese said. “This sounds more like a presidential campaign stunt than real solutions that will positively affect the lives of Coloradans throughout the state.”
Colorado Democrats are also trying to pass a bill to repeal the state’s ban on rent control.