(The Center Square) – A federal judge on Monday halted Colorado’s new law raising the age to purchase firearms in the state to 21 years old.
The preliminary injunction, issued by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer, came on the same day Senate Bill 23-169 was supposed to take effect.
The injunction states that Jared Polis in his capacity as governor, as well as other government officials “are enjoined, effective immediately, from enforcing SB23-169.”
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, the pro-gun group that first sued over SB 23-169 in April on the same day Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law, requested the temporary restraining order last week, as reported by The Center Square.
“Since the day this legislation was introduced, we knew it was unconstitutional,” RMGO Executive Director Taylor Rhodes said in a statement on Monday. “Under the Golden Dome, at the unveiling of this proposal, RMGO warned the bill sponsors this would quickly be struck down by a federal judge. Today, our crystal ball became a reality. But it doesn’t stop here. We won’t stop fighting until every single unconstitutional anti-gun law is struck down.”
RMGO is joined in the action by individual plaintiffs Tate Mosgrove and Adrian S. Pineda.
“The Court finds that the Individual Plaintiffs have shown a likelihood of success on the merits on the question of whether the Second Amendment applies to 18-to-20 year olds,” Brimmer wrote in the injunction.