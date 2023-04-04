(The Center Square) – An organization representing small businesses in Colorado is criticizing the language in a so-called workers' rights bill set to be heard Wednesday by a Senate committee.
The summary for Senate Bill 23-172, titled the Protecting Opportunities and Workers’ Rights Act, describes the legislation as “addressing discriminatory or unfair employment practices pursuant to Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws.” The bill would repeal the current definition of “harass,” which requires creation of a hostile work environment. The new definition of “harass” or “harassment” is 283 words in the bill.
“The bill is full of vague proscriptions in search of aggrieved parties and unspecified perpetrators,” Tony Gagliardi, state director of Colorado’s National Federation of Independent Business.
Included in the new definition is “whether the conduct would be offensive to a reasonable person in the same actual or perceived protected class or who shares the same or similar characteristics as the individual subjected to the conduct must be determined by a review of the totality of the circumstances…”
Also referred to as the POWR Act, the bill states harassment doesn’t need to be “severe or pervasive to constitute a discriminatory or unfair employment practice.”
The process for employers to defend themselves against charges takes up almost six pages of the 14-page bill.
“That the proposal also ‘specifies the requirements for an employer to assert an affirmative defense to an employee's proven claim of unlawful harassment’ is of no comfort because the entire rest of the measure creates new reasons to nail employers for something,” Gagliardi said. “Given the ideological composition of this General Assembly, our only hope of seeing SB 172 defeated rests with the calendar and its May 8 adjournment date for the session.”
The bill would eliminate an employer's ability to determine whether an individual’s disability has a significant impact on the job as a reason for being unable to accommodate a worker who is otherwise qualified. The bill would also prohibit a non-disclosure agreement between an employer and employee from limiting the employee in discussing or disclosing any alleged discriminatory or unfair practices, unless certain requirements are met. If an employer includes a non-disclosure provision that violates the bill, they could be liable for actual damages and a fine of $5,000 per violation.
The bill’s fiscal note estimates the total expenditures to implement the legislation would be $2.7 million and 28.8 full-time equivalent employees in the upcoming fiscal year starting on July 1 and $3.8 million and 40.9 full-time equivalent workers the following fiscal year.
SB 23-172 will be considered Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.