(The Center Square) – Growth in Colorado's state revenue is expected to generate approximately $3.5 billion in Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refunds when the fiscal year ends June 30, according to an economic report from state economists.
Based on the 3.8 million taxpayers who filed with the Colorado Department of Revenue in 2022, the average refund would be approximately $921.05.
The governor's Office of State Planning and Budgeting distributed its quarterly economic forecast on Tuesday and stated Colorado’s overall economic outlook is favorable.
“Overall, short-term economic prospects have improved slightly since the previous forecast, largely as a result of a stronger labor market and resilient consumer spending,” the report said. “A deep or protracted recession is still not currently expected. The strength of the labor market is expected to buoy the economy through the anticipated slowdown that is expected to begin toward the end of 2023.”
OSPB said growth is expected to slow throughout the nation in the second half of 2023. However, Gov. Jared Polis believes Colorado will fare better due to the state’s labor market and the high ratio of service spending.
“Colorado’s strong economy continues to outpace the nation as we build upon our ongoing work to save people money and connect hardworking Coloradans to in-demand jobs,” Polis said in a statement. “With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, Colorado continues to be the best place to live, work, and do business.”
The General Assembly's Legislative Council Staff also released its forecast Tuesday, reporting the state’s cash fund revenue subject to TABOR is expected to be $2.77 billion when the fiscal year ends June 30.
“In the current TABOR environment, rising cash fund revenue expectations create a corresponding General Fund obligation to pay refunds to taxpayers, so higher expectations beginning in fiscal year 2023-24 are expected to limit budget flexibility,” the LCS report stated.
LCS projected the general fund will have a $337.5 million or 17.5% reserve, above the 15% required by state law, on June 30. Total general revenue collections are expected to be $17.7 billion, the same as last year.
“Today’s forecast shows that Colorado’s economic outlook remains positive, despite the structural difficulties and potential further challenges that we face,” Joint Budget Committee Chair Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, said in a statement. “Thanks to smart, responsible budgeting we have been able to bolster support for Colorado’s families by investing in housing, health care, and education, and we are committed to protecting those gains and ensuring that Colorado remains on a sound and sensible economic path, enabling our state to thrive for generations to come.”