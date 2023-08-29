(The Center Square) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's office is investigating a towing company with hundreds of complaints, including one from a state legislator.
“I can confirm that the Consumer Protection Section in the Colorado Department of law opened (and) has had an ongoing investigation into Wyatts Towing since last year,” Lawrence Pacheco, chief communications officer for Weiser’s office, said in an email to The Center Square.
More than 900 complaints were filed with the Public Utilities Commission about the towing company, according to 9News, which first reported on the investigation Monday.
Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, filed a complaint with the commission against Wyatt’s Towing when her car was towed last week, according to the report, although the senator’s complaint didn’t prompt the investigation.
"We've been working on this investigation for some time," Weiser told 9News. "Our commitment is to be as comprehensive, thorough and fair in it as possible. Because of the senator's public story, because now she's actually a potential victim, we want it to be clear that this is something we are looking at."
Weiser stated his office will work to get refunds to those who had their automobiles towed if the investigation results in violations.
"We also have the ability to have civil penalties when a company acts illegally to take advantage of people," Weiser told the news station. "And finally, we want to make sure that whatever problematic, whatever illegal practices that may be going on, don't happen again."
Wyatt’s Towing is being represented by former U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. He told 9News the company is cooperating with Weiser’s office and has provided all evidence requested during the investigation.
Sen. Gonzales, who was a sponsor the “Towing Bill of Rights” legislation signed into law last year, provided a 16-post chronology of how her Honda Accord was towed by Wyatt’s on Aug. 24. The company ultimately refunded her the towing fee of $54.31, according to Gonzales.
“This fall, I'll continue working with the Community Economic Defense Project and others to ensure that we update and strengthen our Towing Bill of Rights,” Gonzales posted on social media.