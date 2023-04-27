(The Center Square) – When Colorado taxpayers receive their real property tax bills next week, they will probably see double-digit increases and have only a few weeks to appeal the valuation.
Instead of reforming the system to prevent huge spikes in taxes, Ben Murrey, the director of fiscal policy at the free-market Independence Institute, predicts state leaders will reveal a relief plan paid with Taxpayer's Bill of Rights funds.
“If you know how things work in Colorado, I would not be surprised to see establishment media outlets at the state level in conversation with [Democrat Gov. Jared] Polis,” Murrey told The Center Square. “News reports will say this happened because of property value increases and don’t worry because Gov. Polis has a plan coming. He will look like a hero because he will most likely give relief from TABOR refunds we’re already owed.”
Nine county assessors in the Denver metro area announced on Wednesday that property values increased 35% to 45%. Colorado state law requires real property to be assessed every two years in odd-numbered years. The timeframe for the review of real estate transactions and market conditions is Jan. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The median sale price of homes in Colorado peaked in April 2022 and are down 4% compared to last year, according to real estate website Redfin.
Property valuation notices must be mailed on May 1 and property owners can appeal between May 1 and June 8. Property owners can obtain information on the sales and valuations of property in surrounding areas by accessing research on county websites.
Property taxes are determined by the assessment rate set by the General Assembly and the tax rate set by local taxing authorities.
“The latest property values recognize the desirability of the county and the strength of the real estate market during the appraisal period which ended June 30, 2022,” Cynthia Braddock, Boulder County assessor, said in a statement. “We encourage property owners to double-check their property information and review comparable property sales via our website. If they find any errors or disagree with the values, they are encouraged to file an appeal by the June 8 deadline.”
Murrey said an attempt to cap property taxes at 3%, Initiative 21, might provide future relief as it would authorize the state to retain and distribute $100 million to offset lost revenues.
Ultimately, Murrey stated a better solution should be developed to address local taxing authorities.
“If I was dictator of Colorado … for any district with authority to collect property taxes, we would look at collecting last year’s revenue on existing homes plus inflation,” Murrey said. “If that puts you over last year’s revenue, then you have to lower the mill [tax rate] until you get to that level. Then, whatever that mill is, put that on new homes and new construction.”