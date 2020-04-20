(The Center Square) – The Colorado Apartment Association (CAA) says 91 percent of the renters in the state have paid their rent bills for April, despite the economy being hit hard from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although April rent payments remain steady in Colorado, our organization understands that the economic impacts of coronavirus are still unfolding,” Mark Williams, executive vice president of CAA, said in a statement. “Residents are continuing to experience job furloughs, layoffs and some residents may not receive a paycheck during the month of May.”
“As such, we encourage any resident who has been impacted by virus-related income or job loss to reach out to their housing provider immediately for financial assistance and payment options,” Williams said.
Around 233,000 people in Colorado have filed initial unemployment claims during a four-week period, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
CAA says Colorado continues to outperform other states when it comes to declaring on-time rent payments, especially when compared to the national rent payments expectations.
CAA cited the National Multifamily House Council, which found that 84 percent of the 11.5 million apartment units surveyed made a full or partial rent payment by April 12.
That's 15 percent higher from numbers reported on April 5, the council says.
“It is important for residents to continue making rent payments if they are able,” CAA added.
The Denver City Council recently approved a proclamation urging Gov. Jared Polis to place a temporary moratorium on rent and mortgage payments statewide during the COVID-19 state of emergency.